NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A basketball coach was kicked and beaten on the streets of Newark by his own players.
Parents gave video of the incident to RLS Media.
Police say four students from Shabazz High School attacked their junior varsity coach moments after stepping off the team bus after a game.
The attack lasted about 25 seconds, and the coach refused medical attention.
The school’s superintendent says the four players were immediately suspended.
It’s still unclear what caused the attack.