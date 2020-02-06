Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A tenant accused in a deadly dispute with his landlord in Queens has been indicted on manslaughter charges.
The Queens District Attorney says 22-year-old Alex Garces is charged with shoving his landlord, 71-year-old Edgar Moncayo, down the front steps of a home in Corona and causing his death.
It was caught on surveillance video in January.
The DA says it happened after Garces got into an argument with Moncayo.
The landlord hit his head on the pavement and later died.