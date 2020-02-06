NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Well, that was fast.
Finding a replacement for fired Steve Mills figured to be a drawn-out process, but the New York Knicks have reportedly moved swiftly and are in the process of finalizing a deal with player agent Leon Rose to be their next team president.
Rose is currently employed by CAA, the same company Brodie Van Wagenen used to work for before he was hired by the New York Mets to be their general manager prior to last season. CAA creative consultant William Wesley is also under consideration to join the Knicks’ basketball operations.
Knicks have begun finalizing plans to bring Rose and William Wesley into potential basketball ops. structure, sources say. https://t.co/YxO3xVtDnL
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020
Rose, 59, has represented several prominent NBA players, including LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Mills’ tenure as team president ended Tuesday when he was replaced by general manager Scott Perry on an interim basis. The Knicks had the worst record in the NBA (178-365, .328 win percentage) in Mills’ six-plus seasons as either the team’s GM or president.
The Knicks, who are currently 15-36, missed the playoffs in each of the previous six seasons.
