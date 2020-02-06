PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County police say two men are responsible for the shooting death of a 27-year-old on Long Island, just days before allegedly committing another crime that left one dead and another wounded on a New Jersey roadway.
Police have arrested 22-year-old Douglas Coudrey of Eastport and 21-year-old Kenneth Regan of Centereach.
On Jan. 14, police were called to a location in Plainview at 5:30 p.m. and found 27-year-old local resident Justin Gottlieb suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at a local hospital.
Investigators have also connected Coudrey and Regan to a deadly shooting that happened Jan. 18 after midnight on Route 80 in Lodi, N.J.
Bergen County police found a black 2019 Honda Civic in the middle lane of the road. The driver of that car, later identified as 27-year-old Luis Perez of the Bronx, was shot in the neck and chest and pronounced dead at the scene.
The front-seat passenger, identified as 24-year-old Jose Mercado, also of the Bronx, was shot once in the chest and taken by ambulance to
Hackensack University Medical Center where he remains in critical but stable condition.
A third man in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle in the Jan. 18 incident was uninjured.
Four days later, police tracked Coudrey and Regan to a residence in Eastport, N.Y., where they followed their car and attempted to stop them while driving away from the residence. The driver of the car attempted to flee but crashed into a fence a short distance away.
All three in the vehicle were taken into custody at that time, though their alleged involvement with the killing in Plainsville was not yet known to police.