Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a woman accused of smashing OMNY turnstile screens with a hammer.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a woman accused of smashing OMNY turnstile screens with a hammer.
It happened on Jan. 31 at the 145th Street station in Hamilton Heights.
According to police, the woman was leaving the mezzanine area on the A line, then proceeded to hit three OMNY screens with a hammer.
The NYPD says the OMNY readers were rendered inoperable. The cost of the damage is unknown.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.