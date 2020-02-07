Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Around 14,000 baby carriers are being recalled because children can fall out of them.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says a buckle on Infantino carriers can break, potentially causing falls.
There are no reports of children being injured.
The carriers were sold at Target and on Amazon between Nov. 15 and Dec. 20 of 2019.
Anyone who bought a carrier can return it and get a free replacement.
For more information, visit infantino.com/pages/recalls-united-states.