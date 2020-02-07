Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman is recovering this morning after being stabbed by a stranger on a Brooklyn street.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman is recovering this morning after being stabbed by a stranger on a Brooklyn street.
Police said the 34-year-old woman was walking to her vehicle around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on Fifth Avenue near 83rd Street in Bay Ridge.
A man allegedly came up to her and stabbed her in the abdomen with a sharp object.
Police said the suspect did not say anything before the attack. He took off heading east on 83rd Street.
The victim was able to walk to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a puncture wound.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.