



More than a dozen Chinese nationals on board a cruise ship that arrived in Bayonne this morning are being tested for coronavirus

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told CBS2 the 17 passenger have not shown any symptoms. The testing is being done out of an abundance of caution.

I have been briefed on the RC cruise ship arriving this morning. I am certain that the NJ DoH, CDC, and PA NY/NJ are prepared and equipped to address any concerns this morning. — Mayor Jimmy Davis (@DavisForBayonne) February 7, 2020

The Royal Caribbean ship traveled from the Caribbean and docked around 6 a.m. Friday.

“Like airlines, we are participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus. We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships,” the cruise line said in a statement.” We continue to work in close consultation with the CDC, the WHO, and local health authorities to align with their guidance and ensure the health and wellbeing of our guests and crew.

CORONAVIRUS: CDC Latest | Guidance For Travelers | NY Health Dept. | NY Hotline: 1-(888)-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Hotline: 1-(800)-222-1222

Meanwhile in New York City, two people are awaiting their test results. So far, three others have come back negative.

In China, one of the first doctors to sound the alarm about the virus has died of the illness. Dr. Li Wenliang, 34, was allegedly threatened by the government after voicing his concerns.

A total of 61 cases have been confirmed on two luxury cruise ships docked off the coast of Japan.

At least 11 of the patients are Americans. They were seen being escorted off the Diamond Princess Cruise Liner under heavy quarantine.

Approximately 3,700 passengers are on lockdown.

“Apparently, we are going to be allowed to go stretch our legs tomorrow. We are being supervised when we do that, and we can only go to a certain area of the ship, and we must mask up,” one woman said. “You open the door, and it’s like E.T. at the end of the movie.”

The death toll in China has now topped 600, with more than 30,000 people infected across 25 countries.