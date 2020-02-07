NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to ban New York residents from renewing or enrolling in Global Entry and other trusted traveler programs.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the state plans to sue the federal government.
The Trump administration says the move is in response to a recently enacted state law, which took effect in December.
The governor says it’s a political stunt.
“You want to make a point about immigration? I understand that. You want to make a political point that Democrats are bad on immigration and they shouldn’t give undocumented people a driver’s license? I understand that. You can’t, then, use the government to come up with an arbitrary policy that hurts hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers to make your political point. You can’t do that. It’s an abuse of power,” Cuomo said.
Thirteen other states and the District of Columbia currently have Green Light laws, but Cuomo claims only New York is being targeted in the ban.