NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for a group of suspects who allegedly beat and robbed a man on his way to his car in Queens.
The attack happened around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday near 125th Street and Liberty Avenue in South Ozone Park.
Surveillance video shows the suspects chasing after the 28-year-old victim. One appears to be carrying some kind of pole.
Police said they punched and kicked the man in the face and body, then stole his cellphone and Airpods.
The group of six or seven people fled south on 125th Street.
Meanwhile, the victim was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital with minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.