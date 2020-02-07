



“Is everything going as planned?” CBS2’s Alice Gainer asked Weinstein as he left court Friday.

“It’s going good,” he said.

Thursday, the defense’s first witness, a Weinstein ally and one-time close from of an accuser, took the stand in an effort to discredit her account of rape.

During an explosive cross-examination, Paul Feldsher labeled Weinstein a “sex addict.” Texts he sent to Weinstein were also read, where he scolded him for his behavior but also wrote, “I think the dog pile of actresses who are suddenly brave and recalling repressed memories are hideous.”

Friday, the defense called a psychologist to the stand, a so-called memory expert, since the trial is based mostly on what Weinstein’s accusers remember about their alleged sexual assaults and rape from years, sometimes decades, ago.

Dr. Elizabeth Loftus testified that, “It doesn’t take a Ph.D. to know that memories fade over time.” She added that as memories fade, people become more vulnerable to “post-event information,” including media reports that can distort what they remember.

During cross-examination, the prosecution pointed out Loftus wrote a book in 1991 called “Witness For The Defense” and asked, “Have you ever written a book called ‘Witness For The Prosecution’?”

There was laughter as she said, “No.”

Web Extra: Read the indictment against Weinstein (pdf)

The big question remains — will Harvey Weinstein himself take the stand?

“That is a question that does not have an answer at this point. We want to see how our defense case goes,” attorney Arthur Aidala said.

Weinstein himself only smiled and kept walking when asked.

Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in 2006. He maintains any sexual encounters were consensual.