



— The ex-girlfriend of Fotis Dulos was back in a Connecticut courtroom Friday for the first time since he took his own life last month.

Walking with family and shielded by an umbrella, Michelle Troconis gave no hint of her reaction to the suicide of her ex-boyfriend, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports.

“Ms. Troconis, her first language is not English,” defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn said.

Fotis Dulos’ death coincides with a reset in Troconis’ legal strategy. Schoenhorn, her new lawyer, insisted Troconis needed a Spanish translator in court. It’s widely seen as a legal maneuver.

CBS reported exclusively last June when state police took statements from Troconis at the office of her former lawyer.

The new lawyer, expected to argue her alleged lack of English fluency, may explain some of what police have called conflicting answers.

“Michelle is innocent of these charges and we plan to fight them through the courts,” Schoenhorn said.

Troconis is charged with murder conspiracy and evidence tampering for allegedly going with Fotis Dulos to Hartford where evidence stained with Jennifer Dulos‘ blood was found.

Her lawyers wants the case transferred to Hartford and will argue that motion at her next court date.

Friday, chief state’s attorney Richard Colangelo argued against significant loosening of bond restrictions on Troconis, revealing she possibly broke the “no contact” provision before Fotis Dulos’ suicide.

“I did hear, your honor, that she was having contact with him through a third party. I’m still trying to confirm that,” Colangelo said.

Troconis requested to no longer wear a GPS tracker on her ankle. Judge Gary White denied that but will allow her to leave home for local shopping and business-related trips with court approval.