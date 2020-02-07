Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A water main break has shut down streets in Upper Manhattan.
The main ruptured around 8:30 a.m. on Broadway near West 111th Street in Morningside Heights.
Due to a water condition, all lanes on Broadway are closed between West 110th Street and West 113th Street in both directions in Manhattan. Consider alt routes. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/GpdlTK7FPB.
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) February 7, 2020
Broadway is closed in both directions between West 110th and 113th streets.
Driver are urged to find alternate routes.
