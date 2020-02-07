CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A water main break has shut down streets in Upper Manhattan.

The main ruptured around 8:30 a.m. on Broadway near West 111th Street in Morningside Heights.

Broadway is closed in both directions between West 110th and 113th streets.

Driver are urged to find alternate routes.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

