



The main feature this afternoon will be the strong winds sweeping across the tri-state area. While counties to the north and west are under a wind advisory (gusts to 50 mph), the city and coastal communities are under a high wind warning — we’re talking gusts to 60 mph! That said, there is the potential for downed tree limbs, trees and even power lines, so do be mindful of that.

The winds will gradually subside tonight, but even during the evening we could see gusts to 45 mph. Then into the overnight we’ll see temperatures falling into the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Things will finally quiet down tomorrow, but it will be rather brisk out there. Expect highs in the 30s with wind chills in the teens early and climbing into the 20s in the afternoon.

The only wrinkle in the forecast over the weekend is some light snow and rain showers late Saturday night into Sunday. Any snowfall shouldn’t amount to much, but it could create some slick spots out there, so do be mindful of that as well.