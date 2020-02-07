Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The state of the MTA remains questionable after fallout at the top.
New York City Transit Chief Andy Byford is out, leaving concerns over the future of mass transit. Now, the rumor mill is spinning faster than wheels on an M-14 bus over what happened.
Byford’s boss, Pat Foye, has the answers. He’s the CEO of the MTA.
Foye joined CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”
They also discusses congestion pricing, transit safety and more.
Watch “The Point” Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. streaming on CBSN New York.
