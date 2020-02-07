Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Uber is rolling out a new feature in its app, aimed at helping Long Island Rail Road commuters make their trains.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Uber is rolling out a new feature in its app, aimed at helping Long Island Rail Road commuters make their trains.
The “Make My Train” feature in the latest version of the app lets riders pick a station they need to get to and what train they’d like to board.
They then enter what time they want to be at the station and the app calculates a pick-up time based on real-time transit data.
More than 300,000 people ride the LIRR every weekday and, according to Uber, more than 3,000 riders used the carsharing service in January to connect to the LIRR.
The feature will be available starting Friday, only to riders on the LIRR and San Francisco’s Caltrain.