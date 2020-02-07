



— A wind storm blew into the New York area hard Friday, knocking down trees and power lines.

“I was doing the dishes and I was looking out the back window and I heard a loud crashing sound,” Anoli Patel told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

Patel said she was prepared for a storm to hit the Thomaston village section but not ready for what she saw next.

“I saw the tree basically crash, and it was like enormous thunder and then sparks and then fire,” she said.

Ronnie Krowne lives down the block from Patel.

“These trees go from time to time. They’re old trees. It’s a beautiful neighborhood, but sometimes the trees don’t survive,” Krowne said.

Both Patel and Krowne were among thousands of customers that lost power during the height of the wind.

Back in the city, one of Prospect Park‘s oldest leafy giants also came down. A 70-foot Magnolia crashed down first on a public bench then a car. Luckily, no one was seated at or in either.

Both incidents happened around 1 p.m. That’s when the typically packed Pont Street is a no-parking zone.

The next time a storm hits, neighbors worry they won’t be so lucky.

“I’m going to call the village again tomorrow and get on them to fix some of the trees that haven’t been tended to,” Krowne said.

They do say they’re happy with PSEG crews that responded to the incident within minutes.

PSEG says at the height of the outages, the numbers on Long Island were over 13,000.