



— It’s Women’s Heart Health Week , and Friday is Go Red For Women Day.

It’s an effort to raise awareness about a woman’s risk of heart disease. According to the American Heart Association, it’s the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

But symptoms can be misdiagnosed, even silent, leading to devastating health consequences.

CBS2’s Kristine Johnson recently sat down with two women and their cardiologist for a revealing conversation about the realities of suffering from and surviving heart disease.

It’s a club that no one wants to be a member of. Rebecca Trahan and Melissa Dimmick are united as survivors of nearly fatal heart disease. Their doctor is Mount Sinai cardiologist Maya Barghash.

“I had just run 16 miles that day and I had blurred vision, and I was a migraine sufferer, so I thought, ‘Oh, I’m having a migraine,'” Trahan said.

Trahan had spontaneous coronary artery dissection, otherwise known as SCAD, and had a triple bypass. She was told it was a miracle she survived.

Dimmick, who had had a baby just days earlier, experienced postpartum cardiomyopathy, a rare but dangerous condition that can permanently weaken the heart. This can happen up to 5 months after a woman delivers.

“It’s OK that my hands were a little puffy and my feet were a little puffy and my blood pressure was slightly elevated. Everything that was happening, I could relate to being pregnant and not think that there was anything else going on,” she said.

She now has a heart defibrillator.

“All the reason that you didn’t go or didn’t want to go, the same as Rebecca?” Johnson asked Dimmick.

“Pretty much. It was just one of those things like, I need to be home to take care of my son and who’s going to take care of him and who will take care of me if something’s wrong?” Dimmick said.

So why all the excuses?

“Almost half of the time, women, in terms of heart attacks, don’t feel the crushing pain, but they feel things that they might think is indigestion or a stomach bug and things that don’t classically jump out to them,” Barghash said.

These women are speaking out to educate and to encourage others to get help at the first sign that something is wrong.

“They refer to a particular blockage in the LAD as the widow-maker, and I’m like, just stop saying widow-maker. It is also a widower-maker, so let’s stop making it about men,” Trahan said.

“Do you see me? This is postpartum cardiomyopathy 101. Pay attention,” Dimmick said.

“There are certain things we know make your risk for heart disease higher, and they’re basic things. Smoking. What’s your blood pressure? Are you overweight or obese? Do you exercise? Do you have diabetes? All those things that I mentioned are things that raise or increase your risk for heart disease and having those things checked and managed and under control by a doctor are key to preventing more heart disease,” Barghash said.

Trahan, once a marathoner, continues to run but now sticks to shorter distances and a slower pace. Dimmick recently lost 86 pounds and is on her way to a hopefully healthier future.