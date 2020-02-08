Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death last night in the Bronx.
Police were called about an assault in progress around 8:45 p.m. on Valentine Avenue near East 187th Street in the Fordham section.
Officers found 32-year-old Christina Montez outside of an apartment with a stab wound to his chest.
They also discovered a 60-year-old man with a slash to his face.
Both men were taken to the hospital, where Montez was pronounced dead.
The second man was taken into custody on unknown charges.
Police said they recovered a knife near the scene.
Investigators have not said what prompted the deadly stabbing.