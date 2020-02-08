Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We might be in the middle of winter, but that’s no reason not to have a carnival.
This week, the City Harvest Winter Family Carnival is bringing games, crafts and really good food to Midtown, and all this fun is benefiting a very good cause.
Marc Glosserman and Ash Fulk, from Hill Country Hospitality, one of the restaurants featured at the carnival, stopped by to talk about the event.
The City Harvest Winter Family Carnival is Feb. 12 from 4:30-8 p.m.
For more information, visit cityharvest.org/event/winter-family-carnival.