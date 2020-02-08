



When the Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas arrived Friday morning, 27 passengers who recently traveled from mainland China were screened for the virus. Of those 27, four were hospitalized for evaluation.

The cruise line said none of the passengers showed any symptoms of coronavirus, but one tested positive for influenza.

(1/3) You may have seen news about Anthem today and may be wondering about our guests and upcoming cruise. None of the four guests being tested by CDC showed any clinical signs and symptoms of coronavirus. One tested positive onboard for Influenza A. — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) February 7, 2020

Thousands were set to board the ship yesterday for the next trip, but now have to wait until 10 p.m. Saturday.

“There must be a reason that they took those precautions. So whatever they’ve got to do, we’ve got to make the best of it,” traveler Andrew Douglas said.

“I’d rather them postpone and be safe than anything happen,” another passenger named Heyer added.

Meanwhile, a fourth person being tested for the virus in New York City has been cleared. A fifth patient is still awaiting results.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing says a 60-year-old American citizen diagnosed with the virus has died in Wuhan, apparently the first U.S. fatality of the outbreak.

In China, more than 34,000 people have been infected and 722 have died.