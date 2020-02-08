Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a battle of the badges Saturday night between New York City’s Fire Department and the Chicago Police Department.
Their hockey teams took to the ice at the Staten Island Skating Pavilion.
The friendly face-off raised money for the Ray Pfeifer Foundation. It helps 9/11 first responders pay medical bills not covered by insurance.
Pfeifer was a firefighter who died in 2017 from a 9/11-related cancer. He lobbied Congress for health care for first responders.