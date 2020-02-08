NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A food deliveryman was robbed at gunpoint this week inside the lobby of a building in Brooklyn.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday at an apartment building on Union Street near Ralph Avenue in Brownsville.
Surveillance video shows one suspect approach the 35-year-old victim and pull out a silver handgun.
Police said he and another suspect stole $100 from the man before taking off.
The victim was not physically hurt.
Police said they’re searching for two men: One with a medium complexion and thin build, last seen wearing a blue jacket with a white stripe on the sleeves, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red sneakers; The other with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.