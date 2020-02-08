Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A very special event next week will bring together the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the New York Knicks.
Some lucky fans will have the opportunity to meet some of their all-time favorite players over kicks and cocktails.
Knicks great John Starks stopped by to talk about the event.
The first-ever Knicks Kicks and Cocktails Sneaker Gala will take place Tuesday at TAO Downtown.
To purchase tickets, visit KnicksKicks.GiveSmart.com.