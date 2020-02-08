CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You may have heard of Restaurant Week and Broadway Week, but have you ever heard of Off-Broadway Week?

It’s a time dedicated to seeing some of the city’s biggest Off-Broadway hits at a big discount.

You can get 2-for-1 tickets to 33 Off-Broadway shows from Feb. 10-23.

Alyssa Schmid, director of communications at NYC & Company, stopped by to break down some of the hottest tickets in town.

To learn more about participating shows and book tickets, visit NYCGO.com/offbroadwayweek.

