Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You may have heard of Restaurant Week and Broadway Week, but have you ever heard of Off-Broadway Week?
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You may have heard of Restaurant Week and Broadway Week, but have you ever heard of Off-Broadway Week?
It’s a time dedicated to seeing some of the city’s biggest Off-Broadway hits at a big discount.
You can get 2-for-1 tickets to 33 Off-Broadway shows from Feb. 10-23.
Alyssa Schmid, director of communications at NYC & Company, stopped by to break down some of the hottest tickets in town.
To learn more about participating shows and book tickets, visit NYCGO.com/offbroadwayweek.