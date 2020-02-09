



— Another NYPD officer has been shot within a violent 12-hour span, this time in a Bronx police precinct Sunday morning – allegedly by the same suspect who fired on two cops Saturday night in a street ambush.

The alleged gunman is now in custody. In a press conference Sunday morning, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the man had served time in prison for attempted murder and was paroled in 2017.

The Sunday shooting happened at the New York City Police Department’s 41st Precinct located at 1035 Longwood Ave. in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

Police say the shooter is believed to be the same person sought from a Saturday shooting in which one NYPD officer was shot after he and his partner were ambushed sitting in their marked police van in the Bronx.

New Views Of Gunman Shooting, Capture In NYPD 41st Precinct

Shea said on Sunday the gunman entered the precinct through a public entrance before firing several rounds at point-blank range at uniform officers and a civilian member of the NYPD. A male lieutenant was hit the left arm and returned fire on the gunman, not hitting him.

Surveillance video within the precinct shows the suspect laid down on the precinct house floor after running out of bullets in his 9mm Sig Sauer pistol.

“It’s very preliminary in the investigation,” said Shea. “The male is in custody, we are speaking to a woman, and I would not describe her as a suspect.”

Shea said the gunman was attested in 2002 convicted for attempted murder. As part of that incident, he shot one person and carjacked a woman’s vehicle while escaping from the crime, and in the ensuing flight crashed her car and got into a gun battle with NYPD officers.

“Since then he has one recorded arrest and he happens to have court in the coming days for that arrest,” said Shea.

The wounded officer, said to be a veteran with 15 years on the police force, was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is expected to survive – the same hospital which took in the wounded officer on Saturday night.

“It is only but the grace of God and the heroic actions of those inside the building that took him into custody that we are not talking about police officers murdered inside a New York City police precinct,” said Shea.

Mayor, NYPD Commissioner On Sunday Morning’s ‘Assassination’ Attempt In Bronx Precinct House

Previously at a press conference late Saturday night, Shea had called the first shooting “an assassination attempt at two New York City police officers” – language again echoed by the mayor on Sunday morning.

“This was an attempt to assassinate police officers,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday. “We need to use that word, because it was a premeditated effort to kill – and not just to kill other human beings, but to kill those who wear a uniform that represents all of us.

For the second time in 12 hours, a

NYPD cop has been targeted & shot. This morning, a man walked into the 41 Precinct & began shooting at uniformed officers. One male lieutenant was struck in the arm, and

taken to the hospital &, thankfully, is expected to make a full recovery. https://t.co/R9Hi1en02t — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) February 9, 2020

In the Saturday night attack, Shea said the two officers were assigned to a drug-prone area in the Longwood section near East 163rd Street and Barretto Avenue.

Just before 8:30 p.m., a man approached the officers in the van and engaged them in conversation. Shea says it’s believed he was asking for directions.

At least one, possibly two, shots struck the officer who was driving. He was struck once in the chin and once in the neck. Neither officer returned fire.

The injured officer was taken to a Lincoln Hospital and is expected to be OK.

“This once again shows how dangerous these streets can be for New York City police officers,” PBA President Pat Lynch said. “Don’t take lightly the words ‘an attempted assassination.’ An attempted assassination because they were in a marked van with their turret lights going in a New York City police officer’s uniform. We cannot allow this to happen.”

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.