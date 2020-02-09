



With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, you may want to make some sweet treats for your sweetheart.

Or for yourself, depending on how you want to celebrate.

Edan Leshnick, head pastry chef at Breads Bakery, has a recipe that’s a sweet seasonal twist on a classic pastry.

ROSELACH SANDWICH

Makes 12 mini roselach sandwiches

Almond cream

Butter – 150 grams

Sugar – 150 grams

Eggs – 150 grams (3 large eggs)

Almond flour – 150 grams

All-purpose flour – 60 grams

White rum – 15 grams

In a bowl, cream butter and sugar until smooth and homogenous. Slowly stream

Eggs while mixing vigorously until smooth. Add almond flour and all-purpose flour and mix until smooth. Add white rum and mix just until combined. Reserve in the fridge.

Rose Syrup

Water – 200 grams

Sugar – 200 grams

Rose water – 25 grams

Boil Water and sugar and remove from heat. When syrup cools, add rose water and stir. Can be left at room temperature.

Assembly

Using either Rose Rugelach or leftover croissant, slice in half as if making a sandwich. Lightly brush syrup on surface of rugelach/croissant to moisten each half.

Using a piping bag, pipe 1” strip of almond cream from end to end of the bottom half of the cut rugelach/croissant.

Optionally, sprinkle chopped pistachios, pecans or sliced almonds along the surface and close the sandwich. Refrigerate at least 4 hours.

Baking

In convection oven, bake rugelach/croissant sandwich at 320f for 12-15 minutes.

Let cool and decorate with sliced raspberries.