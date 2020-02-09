



— A 2-year-old is recovering from a random attack caught on camera in the Bronx.

A suspect smashed the front window of a barbershop with a baseball bat, sending pieces of broken glass flying inside.

The video is shocking and appalling. A man with a bat wantonly smashes the glass, sending shards flying everywhere, including onto a little boy who was sitting in a chair right by the window.

Ian was that child, and his horrified mother, Raina, told CBSN New York’s Scott Rapoport about the harrowing ordeal during an exclusive interview.

Speaking in Spanish and asking that her face not be shown on camera or her last name not revealed, she said her son was really nervous and really scared. There was just so much glass. It was horrible.

Police said the incident happened Monday evening at Osvaldo’s Barbershop on West Kingsbridge Road.

Little Ian was getting a haircut when the man with the bat came seemingly out of nowhere and busted in the window, showering the boy with glass.

His mom said since then Ian has been waking up at night, having flashbacks and nightmares.

She said she feels lucky her son was not more seriously hurt.

Ian escaped with just a small cut behind his right ear. His family said his cousin also received a small cut.

Police said the suspect bolted the scene and is still at large.

Folks at the barbershop said they have no idea who the man is or why he did it.

But Ian’s mother said she’s now scared to go back to the barbershop or even take her son out in public anywhere. That is, until the man who caused so much violence is found and arrested.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.