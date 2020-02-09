



In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Watson and Warrington.

Watson is a 6-month-old Yorkshire Terrier mix who weighs 10 pounds, has lovely hair that needs to be brushed and is housebroken. We think Watson is mixed with a Dachshund or a Poodle, but either way, we all agree he is a beautiful boy! Watson is super happy when he goes for his walks. Watson is great for a home with the time to spend with him. Watson usually prefers men and is not good with young children.

Warrington is a 3-year-old, Yorkshire Terrier mix who weighs 7 pounds and was originally found in Kentucky. Warrington is housebroken and really enjoys his walks! Warrington is shy at first, but super loving and loves to be with people, he needs to be with a family who has time to be with him.

Furry Friend Update: Everyone is thrilled that 8-year-old Bernard, who was found tied up, abandoned in terrible condition and consequently needed 7 months of nursing and many surgeries before he could be adopted, has been adopted by Kaaren and Kate who live in Richfield, N.Y. They adore him and are calling him Bernie! He goes everywhere with them and they plan to take Bernie camping when the weather is warmer!

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan or you can call (212) 752-4842.