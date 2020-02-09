Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We had another chilly day across the area but with some more peeks of sunshine. Expect clouds to dominate tonight along with increasing precip chances as a warm front moves through. Rain will become likely overnight, but for the higher elevation spots N & W, expect some snow! Be careful if you’re out on the roads overnight.
Tomorrow will be a wet & mild start to the work week with rain likely and temps in the upper 40s – so make sure you have your umbrella ready! The rain lingers into Tuesday with temps again in the upper 40s.
Wednesday looks like it holds temporary relief from the rain, but late at night the chances increase once again with rain likely into Thursday.