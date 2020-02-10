Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say an 11-year-old boy was robbed of his cellphone and hit in the head with a cane last week in Brooklyn.
It happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near 5th Avenue and 50th Street in Sunset Park.
Police said a man snatched the boy’s cellphone out of his hands. When he chased after the suspect, he was struck with a cane.
The man took off heading north of Fourth Avenue.
He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, blue and black jacket, blue jeans, black and red sneakers.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.