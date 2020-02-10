CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Madison Square Garden, New York, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show kicks off Monday at Madison Square Garden.

The main shows will be held today and tomorrow.

A new sighthound breed from West Africa – the Azawakh – will make its competition debut.

Show dogs will compete in seven categories.

The winner of each group advances to the final.

The Best In Show award will be handed out Tuesday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply