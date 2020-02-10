Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show kicks off Monday at Madison Square Garden.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show kicks off Monday at Madison Square Garden.
The main shows will be held today and tomorrow.
A new sighthound breed from West Africa – the Azawakh – will make its competition debut.
Show dogs will compete in seven categories.
The winner of each group advances to the final.
The Best In Show award will be handed out Tuesday night.