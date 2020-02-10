



– The federal government is coming to the rescue of businesses and fishermen on Long Island’s East End with a massive project to restore dunes.

This winter and fall have been very hard on Dune Road in Southampton, which was washed out four times, reports CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

The affected part of Dune Road the part people think of with mansions and ritzy beach clubs.

Instead, it’s the bread and butter of the East End economy, the commercial fishing pier and restaurants – all of them threatened by back-to-back nor’easters which washed out the only road to access to them.

To save Dune Road and this economy, the town and county quickly built an emergency berm, but that won’t hold long. This week marks the start of long-term restoration work by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The corps will dredge 600,000 cubic feet of sand from the ocean to rebuild the eroded beach back to 2005 levels.

It will cost more than $10.7 million, but officials say it’s essential because this barrier island is what protects the Long Island mainland.

“If we lose dune road, guess where the waves break – mainland Hampton Bays,” said Jay Schneiderman. “It’s not just about the three restaurants and the commercial fish packing and the commercial marina that are here,” said Southampton Town Supervisor. “You have a breach, even a small one, it can blow into a mile-wide breach very quickly destabilizing this inlet, and all that wave energy will be striking mainland Hampton Bays. That could be very serious.”

“How much an economic loss would we suffer if these restaurants were gone, if the marina was wiped away, all the boats were destroyed,” said Congressman Lee Zeldin. “The jobs would be lost.”

The round-the-clock work will take 60 days, which local leaders hailed as unheard of speed for the federal government.

It will create a 15-foot high and a 140-foot wide beach using sand from the Shinnecock Inlet, which itself was in need of dredging for boating safety.

Plantings will hold it in place so that this road is not washed out every time there is a storm there.