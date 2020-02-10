Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Real estate brokers in the city can keep charging broker’s fees.
That’s because a New York state judge on Monday temporarily blocked a new law banning the commissions.
The temporary restraining order was issued after real estate groups filed a lawsuit against the state.
For now, brokers are allowed to continue collecting fees from tenants until at least March 13, when the state will respond in court.