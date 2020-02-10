



Concerns are mounting from the police union over the latest attacks on NYPD officers and whether they’re part of a larger trend of anti-police sentiment.

An officer and lieutenant were shot within 12 hours over the weekend in the Bronx, allegedly at the hands of the same suspect.

“Here we have New York City police officers, twice in 12 hours, targeted,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Sunday. “By the grace of God that we’re not planning a funeral.”

Officer Paul Stroffolini has been treated and released from the hospital. Lt. Jose Gautreaux, a 15-year veteran, will likely go home today. Both are expected to fully recover.

Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch called the shootings proof that hatred against police is growing.

“This city is sliding and it’s sliding rapidly,” he said. “If our police officers get shot this number of times in 12 hours, what’s going to happen on our subway system, what’s going to happen at our bus stops? What we’re talking about here, quite frankly, is a cop killer.”

Shea also spoke about recent protests that featured anti-police messages.

“It brings me immediately back to 2014, where we had the same thing right before Ramos and Liu,” he said.

The deaths of NYPD Officers Rafael Ramos, Wenjian Liu and Brian Moore prompted the department to install bullet proof panels on police vehicles’ windows and doors in 2017. It’s unclear whether any of the bullets in Saturday night’s shooting hit the van’s bullet proof glass.

In a news conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio stressed the important of a strong relationship between police and the communities they serve.

“We have to understand this as a city, as a nation, our entire society has to understand: An attack on a police officer is an attack on all of us, it’s an attack on a democratic society, a decent society,” he said. “It’s intolerable, and we will not accept it.”

The suspected gunman, 45-year-old Robert Williams, faces arraignment today on charges of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.