NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for three suspects behind a robbery that was caught on camera in Queens.
Surveillance video shows the men force their way into the lobby of a building at Lowe Court and 149th Street. It happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 11 in Jamaica.
Police said the suspects pistol-whipped a 42-year-old man before stealing his cellphone and $570.
They fled in a gray SUV going north on 149th Street.
