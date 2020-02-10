Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another water main has burst in the city, this time causing some major flooding on the Lower East Side.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another water main has burst in the city, this time causing some major flooding on the Lower East Side.
The FDNY said it happened just before 5 p.m. near the FDR Drive and Catherine Slip, the area between the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.
It’s the third major water main break in Manhattan in just a month.
Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York, and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.