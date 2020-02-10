CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another water main has burst in the city, this time causing some major flooding on the Lower East Side.

The FDNY said it happened just before 5 p.m. near the FDR Drive and Catherine Slip, the area between the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.

It’s the third major water main break in Manhattan in just a month.

