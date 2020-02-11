Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After three days of canine competition, the top dog has been crowned at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Siba the Standard Poodle claimed the title at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.
Siba was among more than 2,600 entries from 49 states and 19 countries going nose to nose this year for the big prize.