NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested the man accused of stabbing a mother and menacing her two young children last week in Brooklyn.

Spyros Feretzonis, 33, faces several charges, including assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said he approached the 34-year-old woman while she was walking to her vehicle around 6:40 a.m. last Wednesday on Fifth Avenue near 83rd Street in Bay Ridge. Without saying anything, he allegedly stabbed her in the abdomen with a sharp object.

The woman’s husband told CBS2 she was protecting her two kids, ages 9 and 11.

“He was going toward my daughter, not my wife,” he said. “When my wife saw that, she got in the way between the man and my daughter.”

The apparently random attack left the neighborhood on edge.

