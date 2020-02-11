Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a hedge fund manager accused in a vicious beating outside his Lower East Side building.
Police say Eric Delamarter, a Columbia University graduate, hit a man in the head with a metal object last month before slamming slammed his head against the lobby door.
🚨#WANTED🚨 Do you know ERIC DELAMARTER? He’s wanted for FELONY ASSAULT! A victim reported that on 1/26/20, DELAMARTER struck him with an object, which injured him. If you know him or have any info, ☎️ our 🕵🏻♂️ at 212-477-7809 or DM @NYPDTips. pic.twitter.com/PclEHbTCam
— NYPD 9th Precinct (@NYPD9Pct) February 6, 2020
The 34-year-old victim says he came home around 3 a.m. after bar hopping and had lost his keys. He rang all the buzzers, hoping someone would let him in.
That’s when Delamarter allegedly came down and attacked him.
The victim suffered a large gash above his eye.