CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


The rain will taper off this afternoon and make way for a drier trip home for commuters. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s once again which is about 5-10° above normal.

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ll see the clouds break up tonight as our temperatures retreat to the mid 30s. There will be a breeze out there though, so it will feel more like the upper 20s by daybreak.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow looks to start off sunny, but we will see clouds increase into the afternoon and evening. Then a combination of snow (N&W) and rain (elsewhere) will fill in tomorrow night; snow will change to rain N&W overnight and also linger into Thursday morning.

(Credit: CBS2)

The remainder of the day on Thursday will be mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm with highs in the 50s.

Comments

Leave a Reply