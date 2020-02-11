Comments
The rain will taper off this afternoon and make way for a drier trip home for commuters. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s once again which is about 5-10° above normal.
We’ll see the clouds break up tonight as our temperatures retreat to the mid 30s. There will be a breeze out there though, so it will feel more like the upper 20s by daybreak.
Tomorrow looks to start off sunny, but we will see clouds increase into the afternoon and evening. Then a combination of snow (N&W) and rain (elsewhere) will fill in tomorrow night; snow will change to rain N&W overnight and also linger into Thursday morning.
The remainder of the day on Thursday will be mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm with highs in the 50s.