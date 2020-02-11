Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Three New Jersey men are accused of running an opioid mill in Newark.
Police say they arrested 46-year-old Whydia Durham, 34-year-old Dereemus Botts and 30-year-old Nelson Johnson.
Investigators say they also seized 15 pounds of fentanyl, three handguns and several magazines of ammo.
Prosecutors say they’ve linked the narcotics the men were pushing to 76 overdoses. Of those 76 overdoses, 29 were fatal.