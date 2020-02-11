



New Jersey’s Portal Bridge can now qualify for key federal funding.

The $1.6 billion project to replace the 109-year-old bridge over the Hackensack River has been upgraded to a medium-high priority rating by the Federal Transit Administration.

Meanwhile, funding for the larger Gateway Project into New York is still stalled.

The $11 billion-plus Hudson River tunnel plan received a rating of low in the category of local funding commitment.

FLASHBACK: N.J. Gov. Murphy, Lawmakers Call On Feds To Help Pay For Portal Bridge Replacement

The Federal Transit Administration released its ratings late Monday night for infrastructure projects around the country as part of President Donald Trump’s proposed budget. Under FTA guidelines, projects rated below medium are ineligible for Capital Investment Grants, a critical source of funding.

Last summer, federal rail officials said the Portal Bridge project, which has already completed environmental and design work and is awaiting federal money to start construction, was likely to receive a higher rating.

New Jersey has committed $600 million to the bridge project through a bond issue backed by the state’s gas tax.

“Today’s decision by USDOT puts us one step closer toward our ultimate goal: replacing this unreliable, century-old bridge and reducing delays for NJ Transit customers,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

MORE: Delay In Funding Gateway Tunnel, Portal Bridge Fixes Costs Passengers 2,000 Hours A Year

The Democratic congressional delegations from New York and New Jersey have accused the Trump administration of holding up Gateway funding for political payback. The federal Department of Transportation has denied the allegations and has said the project needs more financial commitment from the states.

“This is a good first step, but of course we have to do much more,” New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said in an email.

The project partners — Amtrak, New Jersey Transit and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey — submitted a new plan last summer that whittled down the tunnel price tag, originally more than $13 billion, by about $1.5 billion using design and construction savings. It wasn’t known at the time how that would affect the proposal, since federal transportation officials had said the low ratings are justified because of the total cost of the request — the largest of any similar project in the country — and because the states’ plan to fund their half of the project, between $5 billion and $6 billion, with federal loans. New York and New Jersey officials have argued that the practice is in line with what other states have done.

MORE: Group Holds Rally Asking Trump Administration To Help Fund Gateway Project

The tunnel is more than a century old and operates at peak capacity, accommodating roughly 400 trains and 200,000 passengers each day. An already aging electrical system and crumbling concrete walls were damaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012, leading Amtrak, the tunnel’s operator, to estimate one of the tunnel’s two tubes could fail within the next decade or so.

Last week, an electrical problem near the entrance to the tunnel left one train stranded inside that had to be towed into Penn Station and caused numerous cancellations and hours of delays for evening commuters. Incidents like that reinforce fears of what would happen if one of the two tubes had to be taken out of service for an extended period for repairs. Rail officials have said that would reduce peak service by 75% and cause significant delays up and down the rail corridor between Boston and Washington, D.C.

Last year, an analysis commissioned by the Amtrak and New Jersey Transit found that passengers traveling between New Jersey and New York have experienced rail delays of two hours or more 85 times between 2014 and the end of 2018.

“Along with the Hudson Tunnel Project, the Portal North Bridge is a critical part of replacing a 109 year-old unreliable system,” said Steven Cohen, head of the Gateway Development Corp., which oversees the overall project. “Now we need the new tunnel to also move forward to finally provide 21st Century rail transportation into and out of the nation’s economic heart.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)