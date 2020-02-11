Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The nearly 137-year-old Brooklyn Bridge could soon be getting a makeover.
On Tuesday, the city launched a competition called “Reimagining Brooklyn Bridge.”
Up to $13,000 in prize money is being offered for ideas to redesign the bridge’s walkway and bike lanes.
The goal is to improve access for big crowds, bicyclist and vendors.
The deadline for entries is April 5. Winners will be announced in July.
For more information, visit vanalen.org/projects/reimagining-brooklyn-bridge.
The transportation department says the next step will be a top-to-bottom engineering inspection.