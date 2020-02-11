Comments
LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Yogi Berra Museum in Little Falls, New Jersey, is celebrating Black History Month.
LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Yogi Berra Museum in Little Falls, New Jersey, is celebrating Black History Month.
It’s honoring the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues with a special traveling exhibit.
The exhibit has photographs of the Leagues’ stars and memorabilia from the era.
The Negro Leagues started in 1920 because black players were banned from playing in the major leagues.
The Leagues became some of the first successful black-run businesses in America and ran until 1947 when Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier.
The exhibit runs through June.
Visit yogiberramuseum.org/visit/exhibits/discovergreatness for more information.