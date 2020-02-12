Comments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBSNewYork) – Two Ohio State University football players have been charged with rape and kidnapping, and one of the accused is from Brooklyn.
Authorities say 21-year-old Jahsen Wint played football at Erasmus Hall High School in Flatbush.
He and 21-year-old Buckeye teammate Amir Riep are accused of forcing a woman into sex acts after what began as a consensual encounter.
The victim says she changed her mind and was grabbed by the neck and pinned down.
The school says it is aware of the students’ arrests and they have been suspended from all activities involving the football program.