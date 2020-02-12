Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s new video of a hit and run in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn.
Police say a 69-year-old woman was crossing Avenue V at Ocean Parkway when a car making a left turn hit her.
She was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.
Video shows the driver slowing down after the crash, but then driving on.
Police are looking for that driver.
