



— The search is on for a suspect in an attempted robbery in Brooklyn

Police said he assaulted a woman with a hammer after she tried to fight him off, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Wednesday.

Video shows the man wanted in connection to the brutal attack walking down a street with what appears to be a hammer.

The assault happened at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday in front of 186 Wilson St. in Williamsburg. Police said a 38-year-old woman was walking when she was approached from behind by a man. He shoved her to the ground and tried to take her purse, repeatedly saying “Give me the money!” When she refused, police said he struck her several times in the face.

“It’s scary. I’m shocked,” neighbor Cheryl Gilliam said.

Like many area residents, Gilliam said she’s frightened by what happened.

“I walk here every morning. My son goes to school right there. I walk to go to the gym every morning. I never seen anything happen in this neighborhood like that,” she said.

Police said the victim suffered lacerations and bruises to her face. After the attack, it’s believed the suspect ran along Wilson Avenue toward Lee Avenue. The robbery has left people in the neighborhood on edge.

“I walk around with my mace and I make sure I look around my surroundings,” one person said.

“What do you do, though? Like, you don’t know who is who,” another woman said.

Gilliam said she wants more support from police.

“You don’t see their presence over here. You really don’t see their presence over here, so maybe they should come to visit our neighborhood,” Gilliam said.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, treated, and released.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.