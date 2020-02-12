



A man accused of moving into his daughter’s college dormitory and then preying on her roommates faces arraignment today in federal court.

Investigators say Lawrence Ray sexually and psychologically manipulated the students for years.

The 60-year-old was indicated Tuesday on several charges, including sex trafficking, extortion, forced labor and money laundering.

“The conduct alleged here is outrageous. It makes you angry,” FBI Assistant Director Bill Sweeney told reporters. “If you’re not angry, you don’t have a soul.”

Web Extra: Read the indictment that details the charges (pdf)

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman described Lawrence as a master manipulator who preyed on his daughter’s college friends.

“Ray ensnared many of his victim while they were teenagers – a time of particular vulnerability for the young people he preyed on,” he said.

Prosecutors said it started in 2010 when Ray moved into his daughter’s dorm at Sarah Lawrence College. According to a 22-page indictment, he inserted himself into her roommates’ lives, brainwashing them under the guise of therapy.

Eventually, Ray moved the students to his Upper East Side apartment and allegedly involved some of them in sex trafficking and extorted up to $1 million.

Watch: Prosecutors Lay Out Case Against Lawrence Ray

Prosecutors said he would record videos, like one uploaded in 2017 that showed a seemingly disoriented young woman say she tried to poison Ray, though there’s no evidence that she ever did that.

“Ray used physical, psychological and sexual abuse to make his victims confess to alleged wrongdoing and then agreed to make substantial payments to Ray by draining their parents’ savings, and worse, forced labor and prostitution,” said Berman.

Prosecutors said he pressured at least one victim into prostitution for more than four years.

“While giving Ray substantially all of the proceeds from her forced prostitution,” said Berman.

Authorities said Ray moved his victims to North Carolina before settling in Piscataway, where he allegedly “restricted their access to food and sleep” and forced them to “work in the middle of the night and to sleep outside.”

CBS2 spoke with a man who lives in the neighborhood.

“All times of the night – 2, 3-o-clock in the morning – they’re still out there working,” he said. “I’ve been here probably about 4, 4.5 years and always questioned that house.”

Sarah Lawrence College released the following statement:

“Sarah Lawrence College has just learned of the indictment of a former parent in the Southern District of New York. The charges contained in the indictment are serious, wide-ranging, disturbing, and upsetting. As always the safety and well-being of our students and alumni is a priority for the College. “In April 2019, New York Magazine published a range of accusations about this former parent. At that time, the College undertook an internal investigation regarding the specific activities alleged in the article to have occurred on our campus in 2011; the investigation did not substantiate those specific claims. “We have not been contacted by the Southern District of New York, but will of course cooperate in their investigation to the full extent of the law if invited to do so.”

If convicted, Ray could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.