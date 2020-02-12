Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a health alert involving a popular insulin pump.
The FDA is issuing a recall for about 322,000 devices.
The agency says a retainer ring isn’t properly locking the cartridges and can deliver incorrect doses.
This applies to certain Medtronic MiniMed 600 series insulin pumps.
One patient has died and more than 2,000 have been affected.
Patients with devices should contact Medtronic or talk to their doctor,.
